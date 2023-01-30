Loyal to Local Gift Guide: KatMattersBeads

KatMattersBeads aspires to be a light of motivation for women. It is the perfect sign of love to add to your Valentine's or Galentine's wish list!

ST. LOUIS — KatMattersBeads aspires for spiritual achievements & ambitions. The local business is focused on being a light of motivation to women. Dressing the outside BEAUTIFULLY, while fixing the broken pieces on the inside.

Monday morning, owner Kat White, joined Mary in studio to share their products for the Loyal to Local Valentine’s Day gift guide.

White explains the beads are handcrafted and size up to 60 inches. They are tied and worn around the abdomen to track weight loss, but also accentuate feminism, beauty and self-love.