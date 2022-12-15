Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Less Bitter More Glitter

ST. LOUIS — Less Bitter More Glitter is your one stop happy shop. The local business carries an intentionally curated and always revolving collection of bright and happy (and even a little bit snarky) treasures from jewelry to stationery, from home décor to accessories for anyone from kids to adults who are young and fun at heart. They believe that every day is a reason to celebrate.

Owner and life + business coach, Meg Smidt, explains after having 15 years of luxury retail buying and management under her, she became a coach. Since then, people have always asked where she gets all her things because of her distinct style, so she decided to open a shop! Less Bitter, More Glitter is an online shop and ships all over the country and offers local pick up at Forth and Home in Webster.