Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Liberated Roots Collection

The local business specializes in vintage fashion and gifts, accessories, home goods, bath and body products, and more from independent Black brands.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Liberated Roots Collection is a soulful retail connection for Black-owned brands and shoppers that is grounded in empowerment, sustainability, and well-being. The local business specializes in vintage fashion and gifts, accessories, home goods, bath and body products, and more from independent Black brands.

Founder Kimberly Franks, joined Mary in the studio for our Loyal to Local Gift Guide. She shared about their recent brick-and-mortar location named Roots Oasis.

Franks explains they seek to work with local Black creatives entrepreneurs through retail support, collaborations, and in-store pop-ups.