Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Lit Life Creations

ST. LOUIS — Lit Life Creations is an online metaphysical candle shop that provides spiritual tools to help people through their spiritual journey. It is more than just a candle brand; the business believes that humans are spiritual beings having a physical experience and your home is your sanctuary, so they seek to make products that will add peace, balance, and spiritual enlightenment to your home.

Tuesday morning, owner and creator, Charlene McDaniel joined Mary in studio for the Show Me Loyal to Local Gift Guide. McDaniel explained their focus is on meditation therefore the candles are made with intentions to help you focus and give you guidance during your meditation candle. They also have a natural line of candles made with essential oils that provide aromatherapy as well as guide to help you meditate. Additionally, Lit Life Creations also makes hand dipped incense that smell wonderful and create a space of peace and calmness.

You can still order online and place orders for local pick up. The small business has a partnership with Love ‘n Light Cuisine at 1325 Hampton Ave, St. Louis, MO where customers can pick up orders up until 12/23. They also have digital gift cards available online at litlifecreations.com for last minute gifts.