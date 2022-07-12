Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Lucky Bargains Rugs & Decor

The family owned retail business in the Affton neighborhood - dedicated to providing unique and high quality area rugs and home decor at affordable prices.

ST. LOUIS — Our Show Me team is continuing to highlight the local businesses for you to shop from this holiday season.

Wednesday morning, Mary chatted with co-owners Kelly and Ireena Studdard of Lucky Bargain Rugs & Decor. The mother and daughter duo have been helping their family’s business run since its start 8 years ago.

Studdard explained they offer rugs, specialty items, pillows, and decor unlike anywhere else, and it is all at an affordable price.