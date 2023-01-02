Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Miomeo Designs

This morning, we are continuing our Loyal to Local Gift Guide -- Valentine's Edition.

Miomeo Designs creates unique jewelry inspired by shattering the glass ceiling.

Wednesday morning, owner Michelle Fank, joined Mary in studio to share about their products for the Show Me St. Louis “Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition.”

Fank explains her signature items are made with pieces of glass that are shattered internally, meaning the outside is completely smooth, while the inside can contain one to dozens of cracks.

She also makes custom bracelets ranging from nine bracelets and necklaces.

The nine bracelets are inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s statement that there will be enough women on the Supreme Court “when there are nine”.

They are made with a mixture of glass and metal beads and are completely customizable.