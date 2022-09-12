Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Pay it Forward Gift Boxes

Lux & Nyx found a need for not only promoting women owned small businesses, but also minority owned businesses this holiday season.

ST. LOUIS — Lux & Nyx is a fashion company with a mission to empower high achieving women with products they need to do it all. Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, the brand launched the Pay It Forward campaign in partnership with small businesses in St. Louis to encourage high achievers to support fellow women-owned businesses through gift boxes.

What is it: This holiday season, Lux & Nyx decided to curate Pay It Forward Gift Boxes to encourage meaningful, purposeful, and inspiring gifting with a mission to accomplish.

What’s in it: Each gift box comes with a variety of products from St. Louis-based small businesses owned by women, and the inspiring stories of each of their founders.

Why they are doing this: Only 22% of small businesses are women owned, and only 17% are minority owned. With every gift box, gifters can support women and diverse founded businesses, and they hope that giftees will do the same and pass the mission on.