Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Princeton Heights Woodworking

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the Show Me St. Louis Loyal to Local gift guide continued with Princeton Heights Woodworking.

Co-owners, Ashlee and Mike Scaglione, joined Mary in studio to share about their handcrafted wooden items and furniture. The two locals are both special education teachers; during the pandemic, the Scaglione’s started building furniture for their home. Soon, the business took off!

Now, Princeton Heights Woodworking specializes in gifts for men such as bourbon boards, beer paddles, bottle openers, cigar ashtrays and more. The business also does custom projects and furniture as well as laser engraving.

Above all, the two explain they love being a part of the Princeton Heights neighborhood.