Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Sweet Momma Blair

ST. LOUIS — Sweet Momma Blair is a graphic tee and sweatshirt business that uses the process of sublimation with designs that are mostly Saint Louis based. Wednesday morning, owner Ashley Blair, joined Mary in studio to share her products for the Show Me St. Louis ‘Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition.’ Blair’s products offer the perfect option for Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, and more!