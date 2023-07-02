Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Tethered Plant Shop

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition continued with Tethered Plant Shop. The local business was founded in 2020 with the knowledge that there is always a silver lining. At Tethered, the mission is to reconnect modern society to nature. To bring nature into our lives, and homes, by any means possible. Even if you live in a busy metropolis, with Tethered, you will always feel tied to your roots.