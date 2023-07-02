Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Tethered Plant Shop

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition continued with Tethered Plant Shop. The local business was founded in 2020 with the knowledge that there is always a silver lining. At Tethered, the mission is to reconnect modern society to nature. To bring nature into our lives, and homes, by any means possible. Even if you live in a busy metropolis, with Tethered, you will always feel tied to your roots.
Owner, Jessica Anderson, joined Mary in studio to showcase their recent Valentine’s Day collaboration. In partnership with Saint Louis Hop Shop, customers can receive a plant and a wine or beer on the side. Learn further information at tetheredplantshop.com. Follow Jessica on socials @tetheredplantshop.