Loyal to Local Gift Guide: The Holiday Market with Joya and May's Place

Local businesses team up to host a curated outdoor Holiday Market at The City Foundry formulated for perfect and stress-free holiday shopping.

ST. LOUIS — Show Me St. Louis is encouraging the community to shop local this holiday season through our Loyal to Local Gift Guide.

Today, Maria Lowry of Joya and Katie May, the owner of May's Place joined Mary in studio to fill us in on the Holiday Market at The City Foundry. These local business have teamed up with Golden Gems to host the free-to-attended, highly curated, outdoor holiday shopping experience.

Shop with 150 local vendors as well as the existing retailers on the street. The market will be spread out along Foundry Way, with string lights, fresh greenery, live music, heaters, and roasted chestnuts for that festive feeling. Each week Holiday Market will have fun activities and festive surprises planned for the whole family.

The Holiday Market will be held from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, 12/3, Sunday, 12/11, Saturday, 12/17.