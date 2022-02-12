Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Tinsel and Tonic's Holiday Headpieces

Owner & Designer, Heather Krapf, started her business making Kentucky Derby hats. Now, she offers hats, fascinators and holiday headbands.

ST. LOUIS — This holiday season, our Show Me team wants you to shop local! Every morning, we are featuring a small business to support.

Friday’s show, Tinsel and Tonic joined Mary in the Show Me studio to show off their festive headbands.

Owner and Designer, Heather Krapf, explained she first started her business making hats for the Kentucky Derby. Now, she offers hats, fascinators and holiday headbands.