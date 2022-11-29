Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Two Little Bees

ST. LOUIS — Two Little Bees STL is a small, teacher-owned business in STL that specializes in items for mamas, teachers and of course your littles ones. Tuesday morning, owner Lauren Compton, joined Mary in studio to share some specialty items to add to your wish list. Compton explains she first started painting peg dolls for her own little girl. After seeing their success, she started Two Little Bees. She has now expanded their inventory. Two Little Bees offers sweatshirts, ornaments, painted peg dolls, and other hand crafted items that you cannot find anywhere else. The small business is full of must haves for your holiday wish list!