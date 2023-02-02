Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Webster-Wide Pop-Up Sale 'All in the HALL'

19 small businesses in Webster Groves are coming together in one location for a pop-up clearance sale event on Sunday, Feb. 5.

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition continued with a visit from Lisa Lorenz, owner of Never Enough Boutique.

Lorenz shared about the upcoming WEBSTER-WIDE SALE: All in the HALL event. The town is expecting 19 small businesses in Webster Groves that are coming together in one location for a pop-up clearance sale event. The idea is to shop small and save big at this Webster-wide pop-up sale.

The event is Sunday, February 5th from 11-3 @ Olive + Oak in Webster Groves. FREE to attend!