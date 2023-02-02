Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Webster-Wide Pop-Up Sale 'All in the HALL'

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, our Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition continued with a visit from Lisa Lorenz, owner of Never Enough Boutique.
Lorenz shared about the upcoming WEBSTER-WIDE SALE: All in the HALL event. The town is expecting 19 small businesses in Webster Groves that are coming together in one location for a pop-up clearance sale event. The idea is to shop small and save big at this Webster-wide pop-up sale.
The event is Sunday, February 5th from 11-3 @ Olive + Oak in Webster Groves. FREE to attend!
You can find something for everyone whether it is women’s and men’s apparel, gifts, accessories, skincare, housewares, candles, garden supplies and more.
Learn more on FACEBOOK EVENT: WEBSTER SALE: All in the HALL.