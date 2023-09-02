Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Welcome Neighbor STL's Valentine's Day Boutique

ST. LOUIS — Welcome Neighbor STL partners with refugee and immigrant families, connecting them with the people and opportunities that will empower them to build and live their best life in St. Louis.

The organization is having a Valentine’s Day Boutique to benefit local refugees on Feb. 12 from 12-3:30 pm at St. Margaret of Scotland Church (3854 Flad Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110). At the boutique, talented refugee venders will showcase their artisanal and homemade products. It's the perfect opportunity to meet these incredible ladies, shop for Valentine's Day gifts, and support our new neighbors! Some of the items that will be sold include international baked goods, embroidery, plant holders, keychains, jewelry, and more.