Loyal to Local: Give the gift of cheese from Marcoot Jersey Creamery!

ST. LOUIS — Marcoot Jersey Creamery is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, products, and are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. The creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses.

This holiday season give the gift of cheese! Owners Amy and Beth Marcoot joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to show off their gift sets. The creamery is offering 7 locally produced, handcrafted cheese gift sets. They even have a cheese gift box for your favorite pup or grandpup.

You can save on your gift set with the discount code "5OFFBOX" between now and November 30.