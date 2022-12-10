Loyal to Local: Handmade custom boards from Pernod Avenue Marketplace

Pernod Avenue Marketplace offers handmade charcuterie boards, butcher block carving boards, pizza peels and even fishing nets!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Dennis and Therese Fenske are proud owner's of the local, small business Pernod Avenue Marketplace.

Each item is handmade, from the initial design to the final sanding, using three types of hardwoods: cherry, maple, and walnut.

Everything used on Pernod Avenue Marketplace boards is food-grade safe, from the glue to the final four coats of finish. Absolutely no stain is used; it is all the natural beauty of the wood.

What sets their products apart from others is that they can be personalized with a custom wood burn. The business draws and burns the design by hand, such as last names or initials.

In addition to being beautiful and functional for yourself, their products also make wonderful wedding gifts, housewarming gifts, and client gifts.