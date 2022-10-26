Loyal to Local: Hefner Furniture & Appliance doubles as a roadside attraction

Malik stopped by the destination furniture and appliance store to find out what makes their five and a half acres of furniture and appliances so unique.

ST. LOUIS — In today's 'Loyal to Local' segment, Malik takes us to a larger than life furniture store.

We're talking five and a half acres of furniture and appliances, and that's not all!

Hefner Furniture & Appliance, has two separate locations in Poplar Bluff and Farmington.

The family owned business has been passed down through generations since 1925.

Keith Butcher the store manager here at Hefner Furniture and Appliance in Farmington told Malik about their unique and massive inventory.

"We're a one stop shop. We have everything for everybody, from appliances to electronics to TVs, mattresses. We've just about got it all," Butcher said.

They sure do! Not only does the store focus on these products, but you'll find a slew of novelties that you can't find anywhere else. From a retired race car mounted to the wall to a large wooden ship complete with Shiver’s the Shark. Free popcorn, coffee and fountain sodas are available in our 1950’s café as well as ten cent Coca-Colas from the same era. There are antique bicycles, row boats, model airplanes and even a billiard table and stock car hanging from the ceiling.

With the holidays approaching, Hefner Furniture is waiting for you to stop by!

"We're going to have plenty of stock. We are already bursting at the seams, ready to sell it all. So come see us," Butcher said.

For further information, visit hefnerfurniture.com.

