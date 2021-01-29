Loyal to Local: Ices Plain & Fancy

Since opening in 2014, Ices Plain & Fancy has been known for its made-to-order nitro ice cream.

ST. LOUIS — As many area restaurants and businesses are struggling during these trying times, Show Me St. Louis is encouraging you to be Loyal to Local.

It’s a new daily segment where we will feature a local business that is currently open – starting off with Ices Plain & Fancy in the Shaw Neighborhood.

Since opening in 2014, Ices Plain & Fancy has been known for its made-to-order nitro ice cream. The dairy comes directly from Rolling Lawns Farm, a St. Louis area dairy farm.

The dining room is closed for the safety of its customers and staff at this time. However, the shop is offering online orders for curbside pickup.

In addition to the made-to-order nitro ice cream, Ices Plain & Fancy also serves boozy ice cream cocktails, sorbets, floats, take home pints, and non-dairy options, as well.

Ices Plain & Fancy is located at 2256 South 39th Street near Tower Grove Park in the historic Shaw Neighborhood of St. Louis. It’s open Wednesday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday – Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Place an order for curbside pickup at icesplainandfancy.com.