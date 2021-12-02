Loyal to Local: Kirkwood Sugar Shack

For some people, stepping into the Sugar Shack is like taking a trip back to the corner candy store they grew up going to.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — In today’s ‘Loyal to Local’ segment, Show Me St. Louis is featuring the Kirkwood Sugar Shack.

The Sugar Shack has been in Kirkwood since 2008. Barbi Francis raised her family in Kirkwood and loved the neighborhood and its charm but thought it was missing something.

“I just felt like it was missing a vintage candy store. So, I decided to take it upon myself. I opened the vintage candy shop,” said Francis.

For some people, stepping into the Sugar Shack is like taking a trip back to the corner store they grew up going to down the street with its old-time candy.

The store is currently offering Valentine’s Day bundles. “You can come in and you can get a bouquet for Valentine's Day that's made up of the pieces that were introduced in the 1940s for the love of your life that you probably married in the 50s or 60s. So, that's kind of our little niche of the market.”

It’s open for in-store shopping, and you can also pick up your candy curbside. “When you go to the Facebook page, it'll be under ‘Curbside Candy’ and you can then go through the menu, and you'll have pricing on the menu, and you can make your selections. It'll give you the number to text. And then once we receive the text, we respond with a confirmation and then take care of payment. However you want to arrange that, because it doesn't have to be a credit card. You can put your money in a Ziploc, and we'll collect that as we bring the candy out to you.”

The Sugar Shack is located at 151 West Argonne Drive in the center of Historic Downtown Kirkwood right next to the fire department. It’s open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

Sugar Shack’s website and Facebook page