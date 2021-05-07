Loyal to Local: Made by Lia in Old Town Florissant is stocked and ready for Mother’s Day

She describes her treats as being ‘like grandma made but with a twist’.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Nine months after Made by Lia opened in the heart of Old Town Florissant to rave reviews, the bakery is still going strong.

Lia Weber makes a little bit of everything to please a wide range of pallets. This includes vegan and gluten-free items.

She has been baking since she was a kid. You may remember her as the winner of TLC’s America’s Next Great Baker in 2014. She has more up her sleeve as she is in the running for a magazine contest called The Greatest Baker.

She offers lattes, iced coffee, cappuccinos, or a regular cup of coffee to pair with her items – all local.