Loyal to Local: Made by Lia in Old Town Florissant is stocked and ready for Mother’s Day

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Nine months after Made by Lia opened in the heart of Old Town Florissant to rave reviews, the bakery is still going strong.
Lia Weber makes a little bit of everything to please a wide range of pallets. This includes vegan and gluten-free items.
She has been baking since she was a kid. You may remember her as the winner of TLC’s America’s Next Great Baker in 2014. She has more up her sleeve as she is in the running for a magazine contest called The Greatest Baker.
She offers lattes, iced coffee, cappuccinos, or a regular cup of coffee to pair with her items – all local.
For Mother’s Day, there are no presales. Just show up and get your goodies. There will be flowers available for sale, as well.
From cards to flowers, Made by Lia has everything mom needs for a special day with a special menu.