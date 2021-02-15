Loyal to Local: Mystic Valley

ST. LOUIS — Mystic Valley is a metaphysical store located in Maplewood. The products it carries honor all traditions, customs and beliefs.
The store has everything from incense and candles to jewelry, books, tarot cards and many more unique gifts. There is even a coffee and smoothie bar inside, which is quite popular. Some customers come in just for a smoothie or a chai latte.
Mystic Valley also has consultants available for readings. Those include tarot, intuitive, medium, past life, astrology and more.
The address is 7241 Manchester Road. It’s open for in-store shopping and curbside pickup. For more information and to shop online, visit mysticvalleystl.com.