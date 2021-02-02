Loyal to Local: Nudo House offers Super Bowl dishes

Nudo House has put together a special menu of wings, nachos, and other Super Bowl fare.

ST. LOUIS — Today’s ‘Loyal to Local’ segment is getting you geared up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Local ramen joint Nudo House typically focuses on noodle bowls. But for this Sunday’s big game, they have put together a special menu of wings, nachos, and other Super Bowl fare.

These delicious dishes are only available at the Nudo House Delmar location, which is at 6105-A Delmar Boulevard in The Loop.

See the full menu on the Nudo House website and social media pages. Then, you can place your order over the phone at (314) 370-6970. You only have until this Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to place your order.

It will be hot and ready for pickup starting at noon on game day this Sunday.