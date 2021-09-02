Loyal to Local: Old Bakery Beer Company & Poputopia

Both businesses are in Alton, Illinois.

ALTON, Ill. — In today’s ‘Loyal to Local’ segment, Show Me St. Louis is featuring a couple businesses owned by a mother-daughter team in Alton, Illinois.

They have different businesses, but they like to collaborate. They are putting together something special for the ladies this Valentine’s weekend.

The businesses they own are The Old Bakery Beer Company and Poputopia – a brewery and a popcorn shop.

For Valentine’s Day weekend, the two are hosting a ‘Galentine’s Market’ on Saturday, February 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Old Bakery Beer Company on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton. The market will feature several local vendors.

For the full list of vendors, visit oldbakerybeer.com. And for your last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, check out Poputopia in the Alton Square Mall. There are also some items available to purchase online at poputopiapopcorn.com.