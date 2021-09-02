x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Loyal to Local: Old Bakery Beer Company & Poputopia

Both businesses are in Alton, Illinois.

ALTON, Ill. — In today’s ‘Loyal to Local’ segment, Show Me St. Louis is featuring a couple businesses owned by a mother-daughter team in Alton, Illinois.

They have different businesses, but they like to collaborate. They are putting together something special for the ladies this Valentine’s weekend.

The businesses they own are The Old Bakery Beer Company and Poputopia – a brewery and a popcorn shop.

For Valentine’s Day weekend, the two are hosting a ‘Galentine’s Market’ on Saturday, February 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Old Bakery Beer Company on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton. The market will feature several local vendors.

For the full list of vendors, visit oldbakerybeer.com. And for your last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, check out Poputopia in the Alton Square Mall. There are also some items available to purchase online at poputopiapopcorn.com.

Related Articles
Loyal to Local: Laura K. Sawyier's Valentine's Day Gift Guide
This St. Louis Valentine's Day Gift Guide was curated by local Fashion Stylist & Consultant Laura K. Sawyier ST. LOUIS - Curated by Laura K. Sawyier, Fashion Stylist & Consultant Valentines from Cheree Berry Paper The traditional Valentine's holiday is emphasized by writing sweet cards and giving all those you want to share a little love with.
ksdk.com |Feb 08, 2021