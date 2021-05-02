Loyal to Local: Poor Richard’s

Poor Richard’s is known for its delicious wings.

FENTON, Mo. — In today’s ‘Loyal to Local’ segment, Show Me St. Louis is encouraging you to check out Poor Richard’s, which is known for its delicious wings.

Poor Richard’s has two locations – one in Eureka and one in Fenton. Like many other St. Louis County restaurants, the inside dining was prohibited for weeks due to COVID-19. But with the big game on Sunday, this could mean a lot to this business that has been established since 1982.

So, if you’re in need of some chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday, give Poor Richard’s a call. The restaurant is offering curbside orders to-go.

If you’re not a big fan of wings and want to go the traditional dinner route, the menu has a variety of salads, fish, steaks and daily food and soup specials.

The Fenton location is at 960 Brookwood Center, and the phone number is (636) 349-3438. The Eureka location is at 108 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Suite A, and the phone number is (636) 938-4666.

For more information and to check out the full menu, visit poorrichardsstl.net.