Loyal to Local: 'Skin & Wicks,' a luxury vegan self- care line that’s ran by a mother, daughter duo

ST. LOUIS — Skin & Wicks is a luxury vegan self- care line that’s ran by a mother, daughter duo who believe that everyone deserves to take time for themselves. Skin & Wicks offers a spread of products for the perfect at home spa day. The products are bright, colorful and fun while using high quality ingredients to make sure that customers have a luxurious experience. The local business offers everything from cold processed soap, body butter, bath bombs, body scrubs, wax melts, candles and more.
Monday morning, owners Sonya Taylor and Kyera Belton, stopped by the Show Me studio to showcase their 5 different fragrances for this holiday season including Toasted Marshmallow, Pumpkin Spice, Winter Wonderland, Frosted Cranberry, and Chocolate Mint. All of the products are made in house. Find further information on their website, or follow them on social.