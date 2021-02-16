x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Loyal to Local: St. Louis Cheese Boards

The cheese boards are customizable and are great for game days, casual gatherings, virtual auctions and more. They use all local ingredients.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cheese Boards is a business that customizes cheese boards for all your entertaining needs.

Over 2 years ago, Allison Schilling started the St. Louis Cheese Boards Instagram. The page was private to her friends only.

A local wine distributor reached out and asked if she could follow the page. She loved her creations and asked Schilling if she would be interested in making cheese boards for her, and she agreed. The distributor told her friends, and the business took off from there.

Schilling works for a local community hospital and is at the forefront of the pandemic. She says making cheese boards has been a distraction. “I found it to be very therapeutic, working at a hospital during a pandemic to be able to kind of filter those nerves basically to, you know, into something therapeutic and a business.  And so, in August of this past year, I decided to make it an LLC from my Instagram page. And here we are.”

The cheese boards are customizable and are great for game days, casual gatherings, virtual auctions and more. They use all local ingredients.

To order a cheese board for your next event, visit stlcheeseboards.com.

Related Articles
Loyal to Local: Mystic Valley
The store has everything from incense and candles to jewelry, books, tarot cards and many more unique gifts. ST. LOUIS - Mystic Valley is a metaphysical store located in Maplewood. The products it carries honor all traditions, customs and beliefs. The store has everything from incense and candles to jewelry, books, tarot cards and many more unique gifts.
ksdk.com |Feb 15, 2021