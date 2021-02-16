Loyal to Local: St. Louis Cheese Boards

The cheese boards are customizable and are great for game days, casual gatherings, virtual auctions and more. They use all local ingredients.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cheese Boards is a business that customizes cheese boards for all your entertaining needs.

Over 2 years ago, Allison Schilling started the St. Louis Cheese Boards Instagram. The page was private to her friends only.

A local wine distributor reached out and asked if she could follow the page. She loved her creations and asked Schilling if she would be interested in making cheese boards for her, and she agreed. The distributor told her friends, and the business took off from there.

Schilling works for a local community hospital and is at the forefront of the pandemic. She says making cheese boards has been a distraction. “I found it to be very therapeutic, working at a hospital during a pandemic to be able to kind of filter those nerves basically to, you know, into something therapeutic and a business. And so, in August of this past year, I decided to make it an LLC from my Instagram page. And here we are.”

The cheese boards are customizable and are great for game days, casual gatherings, virtual auctions and more. They use all local ingredients.

To order a cheese board for your next event, visit stlcheeseboards.com.