Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct offers a customer oriented experience

ST. LOUIS — We love featuring locally owned businesses that make up our great community here on Show Me St. Louis.

STL Windows Direct is one of them.

Their focus is on the customer and providing the best value with every product they install.

Cheryl Dennison, Marketing and Partner for STL Windows Direct sat down with Mary to tell us more about what makes their business special.

In the past few months, STL Windows direct has been honored with multiple accolades for their work:

St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s STL Headliner – 2022 Best Home Improvement Company

Maryland Heights – 2022 Top Home Remodeler

Qualified Remodeler ranked the company in the Top 200 of the Famous Top 500 remodelers of 2022. (Ranked No. 193)

According to Cheryl, these accolades are a result of the culture at STL Windows Direct.

"In the last month or so, it's been really exciting at our office. And I think our recipe is we treat others how we want to be treated," she said.

STL Windows Direct believes that the best deal is hardly ever the best value. Many companies offer gimmicky specials on windows that are poor in quality and not designed to perform as they should in this part of the country.

The company created a smart window specifically designed and manufactured to meet the demands of St. Louis weather.

"If you're going to add windows, add a quality window to withstand the Saint Louis weather, where it's pretty typical that we have two seasons in one day. We want something that can take the expanding and contracting. They do a builder grade window in this market, we feel that is not the smart choice. So we had a smart window created just for us," Cheryl said.

STL Windows Direct's exclusive smart glass combines fifteen protective layers of a double pane window with triple pane performance, ensuring that heat stays inside in the winter and outside in the summer.

For insulation, they use the same concept as your refrigerator door, like compression tubes and magnetic seals. The special high density foam in the main frame and triple wall insulation at all interlocking points keeps your windows energy efficient.

For rigidity, the frames are reinforced with carbon fiber I-beams keeping the structure straight and true and prevent SAG in gaps. The interlocking meeting rail guarantees a solid airtight fit.

It really is more than just a window.

For further information visit STLWindowsDirect.com or call (314) 627-0805.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.