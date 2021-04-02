Loyal to Local: Sweet Momma Blair

The shop is full of retro sports apparel, including St. Louis teams and the Kansas City Chiefs.

ST. LOUIS — Ashley Blair started Sweet Momma Blair four years ago, and the shop has evolved over those four years.

“I started Sweet Momma Blair when I decided to stay home with my kids. I was an early childhood educator in the past, and I've always been creative. I've always liked creating things. And I remember telling my husband once I stayed home that I needed a creative outlet. And that's how Sweet Momma Blair was born,” said Blair.

She first started out making door hangers for birth announcements and then moved to vinyl. Now, she’s using sublimation to create fun apparel. Sublimation is the process of transferring dye to a fabric using heat. The images and graphics are printed on special paper placed on the garment and heat is applied, allowing the ink to become part of the fabric. The result is that the sublimated ink can be seen but not felt on the fabric.

The shop is full of retro sports apparel, including St. Louis teams and the Kansas City Chiefs. She also has designs relating to motherhood, as well as some pop culture designs.

You can shop Sweet Momma Blair on Etsy but be sure to follow her on Instagram to stay updated on new designs.

Her designs are also sold at The Cozy Shop in St. Charles, Pleated Boutique and soon, Mix & Match.