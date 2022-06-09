Loyal to Local: Top KNOTch by Natalie

Top KNOTch by Natalie joins us in the Show Me studio with fun fall accessories for for infants, kids, teens and adults

TOP KNOTch has accessories for infants, kids, teens & adults. They really are the home of the TOP KNOT!

Tuesday morning, owner Natalie Patton joined Mary Caltrider to share about their fall line. They offer headbands, hair ties, bows and bracelets, and other specialty items sprinkled in throughout the year, specifically during holidays. Their products are for all ages, and they even offer custom orders!

Every Tuesday, Natalie goes live for TOP KNOTch Tuesday to share the latest products. Their faux leather bows are a top seller, and many mother’s are raving about their Mommy & Me bracelets.