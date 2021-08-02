Loyal to Local: Laura K. Sawyier's Valentine's Day Gift Guide

This St. Louis Valentine's Day Gift Guide was curated by local Fashion Stylist & Consultant Laura K. Sawyier

Valentines from Cheree Berry Paper

The traditional Valentine’s holiday is emphasized by writing sweet cards and giving all those you want to share a little love with. Cheree Berry Paper is the perfect place to find those creative paper treasures - including individual cards and Valentine packs - delivered with creativity and quip abounds.

Given much of our distancing from another, this seems like the right time to mail Valentine’s through USPS. There’s something sweet and thoughtful about a handwritten note - both sending and receiving can warm the heart.

Cheree Berry Paper is offering local-pick up at their Ladue location - order through their website.

Bijoux Chocolate Packs

Founded three years ago in St. Louis, these artistic chocolates are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. They taste divine, and the packaging alone makes for gift wrapping checked off the to-do list. Bijoux takes traditional chocolates and adds bursts of creative flavors, blends, and color palettes that catch the eye.

This Valentine’s Bijoux is flavor packing its chocolates with local honey, Mexican hot chocolate, Bailey’s White Russian notes, coconut, bananas foster, and more.

Available to order online in their set collection boxes and have shipped to you or select for local pickup. Walk in’s welcome to Bijoux’s store in Des Peres — Wednesday-Friday 12-6:30 p.m. & Saturday 12-4 p.m.

Vicia Self-Care Gift Sets

Though self-care looks different to many of us, it’s universally meant to focus on being more in touch with ourselves, giving ourselves a little grace and the space to treat ourselves with love, and letting our mind wander — in the spirit of such, Vicia has partnered with other local, female-owned businesses to curate multiple sensory-focused gifting bundles intended to induce relaxation.

They are unique gift sets, including aromatic candles from GLOW Candle Co. and beauty products from Lark Skin Co. Some are paired with herbal teas from Big Heart Tea Co., while others are available with a wine selection from Vicia’s sommelier Kara Flaherty (who designed these bundles of heaven). Clever sensory and locale escapism infused the inspiration for these gift sets, which include an afternoon in a Greek Vineyard, taking a tropical vacation, or stepping into a Provance lavender field.

Pick and build your bundle to share with a special someone, a friend, or yourself. Order online now with Vicia — gift boxes will be ready for pick-up on February 12-14. And don’t forget your dinner order to go with your box of goodies! They even have the flowers covered, too.

Mahnal Jewelry

Mahnal is one of a kind. Designed and made in St. Louis, it’s a collection of contemplative brass jewelry designed by Shayba Muhammad, intended to inspire intentional living. Her pieces are sculptural and handmade. Each piece of jewelry exists with a name based on the attribute they carry.

The Paddle Rings represent simplicity and serve as a reminder to be still, breathe, meditate and pray. The Hasaa Minor Necklace - meaning “pebble” in Arabic - it’s inspired by the process of river stones being smoothed by the pressure of water. An ode to both the structured and natural world.

Some of Mahnal jewelry is made-to-order, so be sure to place your orders soon. You can do so on their website & also schedule a Virtual Studio session with Shayba - you can see pieces tried on, understand sizing, and help with styling and gifting. Orders ship from St. Louis or they’re offering pick-up at their Washington Avenue, downtown studio.





AUDRA Personalized Women’s Tops





Personalization is quite a thoughtful touch. AUDRA, the women’s ready-to-wear brand headquartered in Ladue is offering customization to your order of a Cotton Patchwork Button Down — offered in two colors: white and berry — available for a limited time. Just in time to sprinkle motifs of heartened love in this heart-shaped month.

The AUDRA team will hand-apply your selection of specialty embroidery and embellishments. Pick a shirt color, your preferred accent location, monogram in colored threading, or abstract Swarovski appliques... all creating a one-of-a-kind top.

Order your shirt online and customize through checkout. Place your order by February 6 in order to receive it by February 14.

AUDRA will be hosting a Pre-Valentine’s Shopping event at their Ladue Atelier on Saturday, February 6 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. The hand-stitching embroidery will be free that day of the event with a shirt purchase.