Loyal to Local: Windows Done Right

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' Windows Done Right gets the job done, on time, and within budget.. The small business has installed over 15 thousand windows right here in the Lou. Owner, Matthew Reyland, joined Mary in studio to discuss what sets his business apart from the rest.

Reyland started out cleaning up job sites for a local one-man operation in 2009. He taught Matthew everything he knew about the window business over the course of 3 years and Windows Done Right was officially launched in 2013.

The local business offers full replacements, glass block installation, parts and glass repair, patio doors, storm doors, storm windows, screen repair and fabrication, plus historic restoration.

Windows Done Right has an A+ rating with the BBB and 5 Star google rating.

For more information, visit stlwindowsdoneright.com.

