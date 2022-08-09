Luke Combs announces 2023 concert with a stop at Busch Stadium

Dusty from 93.7 the Bull stopped by Show Me St. Louis to share the exciting news.

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes 16 stadiums across North America including St. Louis' own Busch Stadium.

The concert will take place at Busch Stadium on June 23, 2023.

Along for the concert is special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

The upcoming tour is just the latest milestone in an already monumental career for Combs, whose acclaimed new album, Growin’ Up, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this past June.

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10AM.

93.7 The Bull's Dusty stopped by Show Me St. Louis and shared his excitement about the concert happening next year.