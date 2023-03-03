Gear up for game day with Lusso Style x St Louis CITY SC

A women owned brand is working with the first majority women owned team in the MLS!

ST. LOUIS — Lusso is a St. Louis based boutique and fashion brand making women’s fan gear for professional sports. The local, women owned brand is working with the first majority women owned team in team MLS!

Lusso Style and St. Louis City SC are teaming up to deliver great gear and innovative experiences for women wanting to rep their newest hometown team.

The appeal and products can be found on the 2nd floor of the CITY Pavilion store across Market from CITYPARK.