Local luxury handbag company changing the game

Lux and Nyx bags have what you need to stay organized and look good doing it.

ST. LOUIS — Lisa Hu is the owner of the luxury handbag company ‘Lux and Nyx’ here in St. Louis.

One of her handbags was in the Swag Bags at the SAG Awards last January.

She started the company when she was working in corporate finance. She couldn’t find a bag that would fit all the items she needed for work – a change of shoes, her laptop and snacks.

“There was just a lot of empty totes that were on the market. They were very cute, very fashionable, but none of them really suited what I needed to do, which is constantly being on the go and constantly carrying different things with me,” said Hu.

That’s where she says Lux and Nyx handbags change the game. Take the Zoe Backpack, for instance. It has what you need to stay organized and look good doing it – with more than 18 compartments.

Lux and Nyx currently has a new line – the Origami, and the company needs your help picking the colors and other features. A poll was created to find out what people want to see. Some said they wanted a larger compartment for their laptops, while the most popular request was a pocket for your cellphone.

The polls are still going on, and the family line of options are coming soon. There are several polls happening – you can choose the inside lining color, the ‘Inspiration Quote’ embroidery on the inside of the bag and even the charity the company will contribute to.

To take part in any of these polls, click here.

Lux and Nyx also has handbags that range from crossbody bags to wallets. The brand also has a showroom inside the Saint Louis Fashion Fund ‘Fashion Lab’ that opened June 1, 2020. Safety measures are being put in place when you come to shop, including booking your appointment to shop in advance.

The Saint Louis Fashion Fund ‘Fashion Lab’ is located at 1533 Washington Avenue. To make an appointment, call (314) 400-9300 or shop online.

