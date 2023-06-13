Lux & Nyx empowers women with Origami Series

The Origami Series hand bags are a true reflection of every high achiever's determination to achieve greatness every day.

ST. LOUIS — Lux & Nyx is a fashion company with a mission to empower high achieving women with products they need to do it all.

Founder and designer, Lisa Hu, joined Mary in studio on Tuesday morning to share more on Lux & Nyx's Origami Collection.

The collection blends Eastern and Western design, drawing inspiration from the Japanese art of paper folding. The bags feature unique shapes that embody the precision of origami, with a minimalist aesthetic and discrete functions designed for the modern high achievers. The Victory Sleeve™ V-shaped detail adds elegance and serves as a hidden pocket for technology and travel essentials. The Origami bags are versatile and multifunctional, ideal for the hybrid work-leisure lifestyle.

The Origami series was designed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lisa actually based the design on polling from the Show Me St. Louis audience, so it's extra special and comes full circle. Take a look at Lisa's appearance on the show in July of 2020.