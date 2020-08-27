TLC's Next Great Baker opens Made. by Lia in Old Town Florissant

At Made. by Lia, her treats are not Pinterest-inspired, they are Lia-inspired.

ST. LOUIS — Life can still be sweet even during a pandemic thanks to a new bakery in the heart of Old Town Florissant called Made. by Lia.

Lia Weber said, "We've had a line wrapped around the building for 3 days straight each week, people have been waiting for up for an hour in line. It's crazy people are waiting that line for our goodies."

Lia Weber has some major accolades under her belt, like being named TLC's Next Great Baker in 2014.

She said, "We competed against 10 teams across the US and happened to bring home title which is awesome."

But she's never had her own bakery until now.

Lia is North County born and raised.

She loves Old Town Florissant, lives near her shop, and her sister and brother-in-law own the popular restaurant Hendel's.

She said, "It is a gem in North County. One of the best restaurants in St. Louis. Having them down the street is so convenient. People eat at Hendel’s and come on down and have dessert so and I used to be the pastry chef there years ago so eventually I'll start incorporating our desserts at their restaurant too."

She caught the baking bug at a young age.

She said, "I've grown up in a big Italian family, we did Christmas cookie making day every year."

At Made. by Lia, her treats are not Pinterest-inspired, they are Lia-inspired.

It's a place for coffee, donuts and cakes galore.

She said, "I like to do my own thing, so I try to not look at too many places 'cause I don't want to copy off of people."

During the pandemic, she's been offering take home tasting cakes for brides.

She said, "It's a mini version of my cakes. Two layers of cakes and filling inside. Those became a hit, so we sell them in cases at the shop, too."

She offers nontraditional wedding cakes, as well - like a layered tiered cookie cake that definitely makes a statement.

She said, "Big massive chocolate chip cookies as big as your head. And they are layered with buttercream."

One of her most popular items to order behind the case is the St. Louie cookie and St. Louie cake squares. It's Lia's take on St. Louis' favorite dessert - gooey butter cake. But her version is not as sweet and more cake-like. Whatever she makes, you can count on this - it's more than cake, it's art you want to sink your teeth into.

Made. by Lia