Explore St. Louis: The Magic House is welcoming back kids!

Spend some time at the Magic House this summer with some all new activities!

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Just in time for summer, the Magic House is re-opening with new and exciting activities! President at the Magic House Beth Fitzgerald spoke with Dana about the new exhibits and what they were able to do for families when they were closed.

During quarantine, the Magic House stayed in touch with families to provide educational content for kids. Social media was a great way to create some Magic at Home activity videos. This would take simple materials that anyone would have at home to create hands on experiences like kids would have at the Magic House.

While re-opening, the Magic House is giving each kid that comes in their own kit of materials. For shared materials inside, the staff is constantly sanitizing. The schedule has been rearranged for two-hour sessions that allow for more frequent deep cleaning of the house.

Visit the National Museum of Transportation again! The National Museum of Transportation is open and taking steps to keep their guests safe! KIRKWOOD, Mo. - The National Museum of Transportation is back open! In an effort to get people to enjoy the grounds again, they have started a challenge of sorts. Jessica Hood is here to tell us more!

As far as new attractions, there is a big expansion to the station and the train tables. There is also a new traveling Hot Wheels exhibit. Outside, Sandcastle Beach is back! This will be open through the end of July this year.

Make your reservation to visit the Magic House at magichouse.org/reservations.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.