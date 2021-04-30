Main Street in Bloom is taking place this weekend

There will be flowers everywhere, and many stores will stay open later Saturday on Main Street in St. Charles.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Main Street in Bloom is happening in St. Charles this weekend.

Flowers will be everywhere! Visitors can come and take photos, have some fun and enjoy the festivities.

Many stores will stay open later on Saturday, May 1, to give visitors plenty of time to eat at the restaurants and shop.

There will also be a parade to enjoy along Main Street.

Main Street in Bloom happens Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, on Main Street in St. Charles. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.