19-year-old entrepreneur opens Major Beauty House in Dogtown

Kaniya wants to teach lash and brow classes and franchise her salon.

ST. LOUIS — How old were you when you decided what you wanted to do?

Kaniya Slusher was just 16 and working at McDonalds when she became laser focused on opening her own salon.

3 years later, she did it.

Reporter: "19 and you have your own salon?"

Kaniya: "Yes, I do. It sounds so crazy when you say it, but yes, I do."

Major Beauty House is a lash and brow salon in Dogtown.

She has 9 employees.

She said, "To do it so young is crazy, but definitely mandatory in my book."

A couple years ago, Kaniya attended a success and business seminar for entrepreneurs hosted by motivational speaker Koran Bolden.

He remembers meeting her that day.

Koran said, "It's amazing to have someone have something on paper that they tell you about, but now they're holding it in their hand. So, hats off to her with all the great things she's doing with the community. 19 years old she has her own lash shop."

Kaniya has worked out of different salons in the area, but this is the first time she has her own place.

“Now to have my own salon is so unreal to me,” she said.

Kaniya wants to teach lash and brow classes and franchise her salon.

“Not just making it a lash and brow shop but make it a platform for girls who don’t know what they want to do with themselves. Even if you don’t want to be a lash tech, you can take this money and figure out what you want to do. This is a platform to help girls change their lives early."

It might not come as a surprise that Kaniya also wants to be a motivational speaker. So to anyone watching who needs an extra push, here's what Kaniya has to say.

She said, "I just want you to know, get up and do it. It's better to do it now than 10 years from now and look at people who are doing what you wanted to do and thinking, I should have started then. So, get up and do it now, is what I want to say."