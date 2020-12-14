x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Every donation counts | Young boy starts a movement by donating to Make-A-Wish

One little person named Brooks wanted to make sure they could continue to grant wishes to sick children, even during a pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — Kindness can do incredible things. We feel it when we are kind to others, as well as when others are kind to us. Science even shows its positive effects.

That’s why the work of Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas is so important. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that helps grant wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2¹⁄₂ and 18 years old.

One little person named Brooks wanted to make sure they could continue to grant wishes to sick children, even during a pandemic.

So, he sent them a very special donation that has started a movement.

Every gift counts, whether it’s $1,000, $500, $25 or even Brooks’ $4.11. If you’d like to help Brooks grant wishes, click here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY. 

Related Articles
Joy FM is spreading joy this holiday season with meaningful gifts
They have some thoughtful, joyful gifts you can purchase locally at their Joy FM store and online. ST. LOUIS - 'Tis the season to be joyful! 99.1 Joy FM is helping spread the joy this year. They are a local Christian radio station here in St. Louis.
ksdk.com |Dec 14, 2020