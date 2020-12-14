Every donation counts | Young boy starts a movement by donating to Make-A-Wish

One little person named Brooks wanted to make sure they could continue to grant wishes to sick children, even during a pandemic.

ST. LOUIS — Kindness can do incredible things. We feel it when we are kind to others, as well as when others are kind to us. Science even shows its positive effects.

That’s why the work of Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas is so important. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that helps grant wishes of children with a critical illness between the ages of 2¹⁄₂ and 18 years old.

One little person named Brooks wanted to make sure they could continue to grant wishes to sick children, even during a pandemic.

So, he sent them a very special donation that has started a movement.

Every gift counts, whether it’s $1,000, $500, $25 or even Brooks’ $4.11. If you’d like to help Brooks grant wishes, click here.

