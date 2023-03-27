Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas 2023 Walk for Wishes

Malik sits down with Wish Kid Gabby and Make-A-Wish Chapter Vice President, Brian Miller, ahead of 2023 Walk for Wishes.

ST. LOUIS — Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is hosting the 2023 Walk for Wishes presented by Centene & Spectrum on April 8 at Forest Park in St. Louis. This community walk is a fundraising event that shines a light on the nonprofit and how they provide life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses.

A wish has the power to transform lives, bring communities together and create life-changing moments. Many wish children go on to live healthy lives and reflect on their wish as a turning point in their recovery. Wish Kid Gabby received a transformative wish during her treatment journey. She visited Twin Oaks Ranch in Tennessee for a horseback riding vacation with her family.

This year, Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is celebrating its 40th anniversary and 4 decades of granting more than 9,300 wishes since the chapter's inception in 1983.

Malik and Mary will be emceeing the 2023 St. Louis Walk for Wishes, and they need your help! The dynamic duo is competing to see who can raise more money for this year's walk. To donate, simply visit walkwithksdk.com. There, you can join 'Team Mary' or 'Team Malik.' Malik They would love your support in helping Make-A-Wish continue to change the lives of children.

All participants who raise over $100 receive a Walk For Wishes t-shirt. The full distance for the walk is 1 or 3 miles. Parking is available at the Upper Muny or lower Muny lots. Furry friends are welcome to attend!

To donate or register to walk, head to walkforwishesstl.com. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.

