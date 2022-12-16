Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas in the season of giving

This year, Make-A-Wish is celebrating their 40th anniversary and 4 decades of granting nearly 10,000 wishes since the chapter's inception in 1983.

ST. LOUIS — Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas provides life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses and a wish has the power to transform lives, bring communities together and create life-changing moments.

Last year, the chapter granted 345 wishes. This year, their goal is to grant 430 life-changing wishes.

Head here to how you can donate or become a volunteer.

