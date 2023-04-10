Make your nightmares come true with Hi-Pointe's 'Cheddy Krueger' burger

ST. LOUIS — The 3rd annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival takes over the Hi-Pointe Theater this weekend, and Hi-Pointe Drive-In decided to get in on the scares!
The Dogtown drive-in is serving up the "Cheddy Krueger" Burger tomorrow, while supplies last.
The burger is a double with soft white cheddar, horseradish cheddar, candied bacon, caramelized onion, arugula salad, peppadew peppers, andalouse on a black sesame seed brioche bun dyed with squid ink.
For $19.99 you will get the 'Cheddy Krueger', the 'FrankenHi.en' Oreo peppermint milkshake and a bottle of Hi-Pointe sauce to take home!
And if you show your burger receipt at the Hi-Pointe box office you save $5 off your film fest ticket.
For more information, visit hauntedgaragehorrorfest.com or hipointedrivein.com.
