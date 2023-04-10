x
Make your nightmares come true with Hi-Pointe's 'Cheddy Krueger' burger

Hi-Pointe Drive In is making something special with the ingredient of fright!

ST. LOUIS — The 3rd annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival takes over the Hi-Pointe Theater this weekend, and Hi-Pointe Drive-In decided to get in on the scares! 

The Dogtown drive-in is serving up the "Cheddy Krueger" Burger tomorrow, while supplies last. 

The burger is a double with soft white cheddar, horseradish cheddar, candied bacon, caramelized onion, arugula salad, peppadew peppers, andalouse on a black sesame seed brioche bun dyed with squid ink.

For $19.99 you will get the 'Cheddy Krueger', the 'FrankenHi.en' Oreo peppermint milkshake and a bottle of Hi-Pointe sauce to take home! 

And if you show your burger receipt at the Hi-Pointe box office you save $5 off your film fest ticket.

For more information, visit hauntedgaragehorrorfest.com or hipointedrivein.com.

