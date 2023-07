City Sprouts is an independently owned, well-curated children's boutique specializing in sustainably made clothing, books, toys and gifts for kids from newborn to 12 years. The local business believes that shopping for kids should be fun.

Friday morning, owner Molly Curlee joined Mary in studio to share what people can shop for. Curlee explains many of their toys are so fun that even adults want to play with them! Check out their demo of “Buddy Bumper Balls.”