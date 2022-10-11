Malik checks out WonderLight's Christmas in St. Louis

World Wide Technology is hosting the area's largest drive-through Christmas light show for the third year in a row.

ST. LOUIS — WonderLight's Christmas is returning to the greater St. Louis area for the 2022 season!

November 11 thru January 1 you can head over to World Wide Technology Raceway and see over 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.

Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the show and begin a new Christmas tradition.

For more information visit wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis.

