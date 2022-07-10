Malik gets into character for the Haunted Garage Horror Festival

The 2nd Annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival is October 7 through 9 at the Westport Playhouse.

The festival features horror genre short films, feature films and documentaries submitted by filmmakers from all over the country.

Not only can you watch great horror movies, the festival will also feature “Dead Talks” with renowned speakers on the psychology of horror, filmmaking and what it takes to get your film noticed.

Franki Cambeletta the producer of the festival and special effects master, Brian Hillard joined Malik Wilson in studio today ahead of the event.

Hillard was “The Well Walker” on Walking Dead on AMC. He is an Emmy Award-winner and has worked on dozens of TV shows and movies like Star Trek Discovery.

Hillard demonstrated some of the special effects he uses in film and TV on Malik, turning him into into a zombie!