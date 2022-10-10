Malik stops by Covenant House Missouri in Recognition of World Homeless Day

World Homeless Day is observed each year on October 10. Malik stopped by Covenant House to find out what they are doing to combat issues surrounding homelessness.

ST. LOUIS — In recognition of #WorldHomelessDay, Malik visited Covenant House Missouri to learn more about the services they offer to young adults in the St. Louis community.

Covenant House Missouri welcomes youth who are runaway, trafficked, at-risk, or experiencing homelessness with unconditional love, absolute respect and a place to call home.

On November 17, Covenant House is hosting 'Sleep Out' to stand in solidarity with those facing homelessness in the St. Louis area.

Sleep Out is your chance to shine a light on the youth homelessness crisis and raise critical funds that help Covenant House provide young people with 24/7 support. The awareness and funds you raise translate to things like new sheets, computers, meals, and best-in-class care for youth overcoming homelessness. The experience you have comes with opportunities to learn from experts, meaningfully advocate for an end to youth homelessness, amplify stories from people with lived experience being unstably housed, and be part of a unique community.

Give up your bed for one night to ensure that youth facing homelessness can sleep safely at Covenant House. They can access safe shelter, nourishing food, clean clothing, and essential services like job training, education, healthcare, mental health counseling, and legal aid — all the tools they need to build futures free from homelessness.