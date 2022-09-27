Malik takes a trip to Red Brick Antiques and More in Rosebud, MO

Red Brick Antiques and More offers a spot to stay, food to eat, and a ton of items to choose from all under their new brick and mortar store

Example video title will go here for this video

Darrel and JayLeen are two of the best people I've ever met. They made my trip to Rosebud more than enjoyable and memorable.

They offered me a spot to stay, food to eat, and a ton of items to choose from all under their new brick and mortar store.

They're offering you the same thing too if you simply stop by and visit!

Since last October, both Jaylene and Darrell Lehman opened up their brick and mortar to house other brick and mortars.

"We have seven vendors is seven and seven vendors that have their own booth and they furnish their booths with painted furniture, antiques, little treasures that you are looking for," JayLeen said.

And if you're looking for the sweets, the Red Brick Antiques and More shop will have that soon, too.

"It's going to be coming as soon as our equipment gets here, which nowadays you don't know when that's going to be, but as soon as it arrives, you know, we'll be ready to go," Darrell explained.

The couple is maximizing the space by turning the top floor into a spot for you to stay on your next overnight in Rosebud, MO.

So, whether you're coming to Red Brick Antiques and More to shop, eat or even stay, the Lehman's invite you in either way.

For more information, check out the Red Brick Antiques and More Facebook page.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.