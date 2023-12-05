Man bikes the length of the world to help find cure for Breast Cancer

It all started with one man, one bike, and a mission.

It all started with one man, one bike, and a mission. 6 years ago, Al Reszel set out on a quest to cure breast cancer. The solo biker has journeyed across the country to raise awareness and money for the breast cancer research foundation.

The initiative first started after his wife Terry was battling breast cancer. It was then that this ‘weekend biker’ decided to suit up and get pedaling. While Pink Pedals 4 A Cure started small, it has taken off! Now on his 6th annual ride, he will travel across the country -- hitting over 3,500 miles.

But he could not have accomplished these roads without his wife and 12 year breast cancer survivor, Terry. Al and Terry have now both traveled in total over 20,000 miles. The same distance that it would take to bike around the world!

But this is not the first time Al got on a bike for Terry! When the two met in high school, Al would bike 5 miles to Terry's house.

Now, 45 years into marriage, and he’s still biking…for her.